All alone in a crowd.
Lake Norman girls soccer player Kerri Coffman knows the feeling first hand.
The Wildcats senior has surfaced as the lone local selection to fill a roster spot vacancy on any of the finalized North Carolina Coaches Association’s East-West All-Star teams.
Coffman, a midfielder by position, has been named to the NCCA’s West All-Star squad for the scheduled annual clash set for early this summer that will pit some of the state’s top upper-class performers against each other.
Release of the players named for the coveted all-star status was made earlier this week.
The selection comes on top of previous All-I-Meck Conference and first-team All-Region 9 recognition also earned by Coffman during her high school career.
Coffman is the only area player to be present on either the girls and boys soccer teams as well as the football roster that has also been released for the yearly East-West showdowns. The summer games’ girls and boys basketball rosters have yet to be finalized.
Play in all the affairs is still scheduled to be held.
The East-West All-Star match pits players from the respective regions against each other in what will also account for all the participants’ final high school appearance. The majority of the ones competing are also on track to continue their collective careers at the collegiate level as well.
While the remainder of the state’s spring sports season that was first suspended back in early March before being cancelled completely in late April due to the coronavirus pandemic denied all girls soccer players from finishing their season, Lake Norman’s Coffman was able to rely primarily on her efforts put forth during a junior season to support her All-Star selection.
This past spring season, the Wildcats were able to appear in only three of their scheduled matches before the season was stopped. During that limited time on the field, Coffman was able to impress voters solid enough to merit one of the limited number of available positions on the West’s all-star squad.
She is among a total of 16 players set to form the West team’s line-up card.
As it now stands, the NCCA still plans to conduct its variety of all-star affairs as originally scheduled.
As a result, the girls East-West All-Star soccer match is on tap to take place July 21. It will again be held on the same MacPherson Stadium site in the Greensboro area that also serves as the home field of the professional soccer Carolina Dynamo.
The West team enters the bout looking to make amends for an 0-3-1 record posted over the previous four clashes. The entry must look all the way back to the summer of 2015 to find its last win.
Since 2012, the West side has logged in with only two wins while battling to three ties,
The sport of soccer was added to the NCCA’s list of all-state games for both girls and boys in 1992. The association also conducts games involving girls and boys basketball players and football players all who have completed their respective final seasons of play at the high school level.