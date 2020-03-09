Mooresville-based Team Penske driver Joey Logano survived in overtime to bank his second win this season and first in the one of two appearances on tap to take place at Phoenix Raceway with his win in Sunday’s 16{sup}th{/sup} annual FanShield 500.
With the victory—his second at Phoenix and the 25{sup}th{/sup} of his career—Logano is the first multiple winner of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season, having previously taken the checkered flag at Las Vegas in the year’s second event.
Logano won at the one-mile track despite snafus that might have thwarted a lesser driver.
On Lap 133, Logano’s crew was flagged for an uncontrolled tire, sending the driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford to the rear of the field for a restart on Lap 138.
After Logano drove through the field and regained his track position, a broken jack during a yellow-flag pit stop on Lap 268 dropped him to 18 for a Lap 272 restart.
By staying on the track while other lead-lap cars pitted under caution on Lap 279, Logano moved up to third in the running order, and on Lap 293 he passed teammate Brad Keselowski for the lead and took control of the race.
“Man, we had a really good car, really good Shell-Pennzoil Mustang,” said Logano, who won for the second time with new crew chief Paul Wolfe after an offseason personnel shakeup at Team Penske. “We had more things go wrong today. Unfortunate situation with the jack breaking. No one’s fault.
“Had some good restarts, got ourselves back up there, being aggressive, having some tires there towards the end. I knew racing n was going to be hard. I was figuring I was going to get hit, so I throttled up in the corner so much, I’m out of breath. That was a pretty intense last 30 minutes or hour of the race. A lot going on. Couldn’t be more proud of this team. Two wins already in the books. We’ve got to keep this thing rocking.”
Logano controlled the final two restarts, including the overtime, chose the bottom lane and cut the dogleg just beyond the start/finish line to maintain his lead. He wound up riding point for 60 of the laps, fourth best in the field. The final of the 12 caution periods forced overtime that extended the event by four laps.
In addition to the improved track surface, the race at PR was the first to take place under NASCAR’s new rules package for short tracks designed to generate more passing and increased excitement during the affair. Initial results proved positive. There were 20 lead changes and an ample amount of passing and contact from the back of the field.
Lessons learned may also loom large. The same Phoenix Raceway site will return to the season’s schedule when hosting the championship race in November.
Up next
The Cup series heads cross-country to Atlanta Motor Speedway. Keselowski has won two of the past three races in Atlanta, including last year.