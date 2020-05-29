Not so fast.
A pair of local products is among the ones affected by a disappointing decision on the part of Appalachian State University’s athletic program to immediately eliminate as many as three sports as part of a cost-cutting process.
ASU announced on its official online website earlier this week that it will be dropping the sports of men’s soccer, men’s tennis and men’s indoor track and field in an effort to ease financial concerns caused in large part by the coronavirus pandemic that also put all of its athletic programs on indefinite suspension.
The decision serves to have an instant effect on the current collegiate careers of Mooresville’s Zachary Mercer and Conrad Phillips as members of the school’s men’s indoor track and field program.
Mercer, from Mooresville High School, is a rising junior while Phillips, from Pine Lake Prep, is a sophomore. Both are listed as roster members of the Mountaineers’ indoor track and field program.
The decision to trim the winter season sport from ASU’s line-up does not result in terminating the competitive careers of the two at the collegiate level. Both are also participants in other App State sports as well.
Mercer has previously engaged in cross country during the fall and the spring season’s outdoor track and field program.
As for Phillips, he has some previous experience at the cross county level as well.
Both are expected to remain members of the school’s athletic department.
ASU announced that it will be reducing its overall athletic operating budget and discontinuing the three sports totally in a move that is taking effect immediately. The decision has been supported by the school’s chancellor as well as the Appalachian State University Board of Trustees.
Scholarships of the current affected athletes will continue to be honored as well as the ones that have already been extended to incoming recruits in the eliminated sports. The school will also provide support to student-athletes seeking to transfer to another schools that still offers the preferred sports programs.
As a result of the decision that allows App State to join a list of institutions making similar calls, the college will now conduct 17 NCAA Division I sports. ASU will continue to house men’s cross country and men’s outdoor track field. As a result, both area products will continue to have outlets for competition.
The sport reductions are part of a 20 percent overall reduction to the athletics department’s budget for fiscal year 2021, which equates to an approximate $5 million reduction. In mid-March, the department limited all remaining operating expenses for fiscal year 2020, which ends June 30.
Mooresville’s Mercer was a multiple-time state championship qualifier in cross country and track during his career with the Blue Devils. At ASU, he has competed in cross country as well as both indoor and outdoor track and field.
His events as an indoor entry include the 800-meter, mile-long and 3,000-meter runs. He has set personal best times in several of the events.
As for Phillips, the former N.C. High School Athletic Association cross country championship 1A class meet winner from Pine Lake has engaged in cross country and indoor track and field during his stay at ASU. He appeared in three meets during the most recent season, setting personal best times in both the 3,000-meter and 5,000-meter runs in the process.
Due to the cancellation of the season caused by the coronavirus, neither area entry was able to appear in any most recent spring season outdoor track and field meet.