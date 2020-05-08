Almost all the comforts of home.
Mooresville High School product Zi Ramsey cites just such a feeling as the one used to sway his decision as to where he plans to continue his football career at the collegiate level.
Ramsey, whose senior season of play was only his second at the prep level, has committed his services to the East Carolina University football program.
“One of the biggest reasons you choose a college,” said Ramsey via an online statement, “is the feeling you have when you are on campus. Do you feel comfortable? Do you feel you can stay focused for the next years of your life? ECU was a fit for all my questions.”
Ramsey, a starting defensive cornerback for the Blue Devils who also handled some specialty team duties, is anticipating attempting to fill a similar role in the Pirates program.
“I will be a multidimensional player,’’ said Ramsey, “playing cornerback, safety and most likely on the kickoff team.”
A multi-sport participant at Mooresville, where he also played basketball, Ramsey has already enjoyed some limited career experience performing in a college-like atmosphere. He was on the Devils team that helped form the field for the High School Football Kickoff Classic during his season senior that was highlighted by the playing of a game at Richardson Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
“Playing at the UNCC stadium was one of my biggest memories,’’ said Ramsey. “It was just an early college feeling.”
At the close of his senior season, Ramsey flashed signs worthy of performing at the next level with an interception in a second-round state N.C. High School Athletic Association smaller-enrollment 4A class playoff contest.
“I felt the vibe of the crowd when I intercepted that pass,’’ said Ramsey.
He hopes to continue to improve his game that was groomed with only two seasons of play at he prep level..
After playing football as a freshman, Ramsey turned his athletic attention exclusively to basketball for his sophomore and junior years. He returned to the football field for his final high school year.
“Many don’t understand that I only played football at the high school level my ninth-grade and 12th-grade years,” said Ramsey. “I didn’t get to play as much the first year, and I gave it up thinking basketball would be a way out. Over the summer, I went back to football and earned the opportunity to play at the next level.”
Ramsey, whose full given first name is Zi’Quirus, offered full appreciation to the teachers, counselors, mentors and coaches for their support throughout his high school career.