No baseball?
No problem.
A pair of Mooresville-area based personnel associated with the Minor League Baseball-member Kannapolis Cannon Ballers is still finding ways to remain on-the-go despite the fact that all play remains in suspension.
The duo of Cannon Ballers front office staff members Melissa Clark and Ryan Pegarsch, each current residents of Mooresville, are among the ones joining their teammates in teaming with MiLB CommUNITY First, a new initiative designed to raise funds for local food banks and to honor individuals risking lives on the front lines of the COVID-10 pandemic.
Clark is in her first year at the team’s director of video production with the organization’s Digital Media & Creative department.
Similarly, Pegarsch is a rookie with the franchise as the community partnerships manager in the Sales & Community division.
Both are in limited limbo now as a result of the suspension in placed imposed by Major League Baseball. Once MLB resumes play, so too will action get underway within the Minor League level.
Staying busy, the Cannon Ballers administrators are currently encouraging all fans to visit online at https://milbstore.com/products/milb-community-first through May 31 to donate.
Once on the site, fans can choose their donation amount and the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers as the recipient of their donation to direct funds to our community.
For every $10 donated, the Cannon Ballers will donate one ticket to a future home game this season or in 2021 to a local hero of the pandemic.
“Baseball has continually been there to unite our communities and play a tremendous role in the healing of our nation. The CommUNITY First and Feeding America initiative will provide direct funding that helps supply food and essential items to the people in our area that are in need,” said Cannon Ballers General Manager Matt Millward.
School closures, rising unemployment and rising poverty due to quarantine and extended stay-at-home orders have disproportionately impacted people already at risk of hunger and could result in an estimated additional 17.1 million people experiencing food insecurity in the next six months, Feeding America reported.
As the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization with a network of more than 200 affiliates, Feeding America has projected a $1.4 billion shortfall in the next six months alone.
In response, contributions from Cannon Ballers fans and Minor League Baseball will help ensure families and individuals across the country most impacted by the pandemic are fed and cared for during these uncertain times.
All interested are invited to join the national campaign by donating and selecting Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at https://milbstore.com/products/milb-community-first and use #MiLBCommUNITYFirst on social media to show your support.
Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year.
Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.
Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger.