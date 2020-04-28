You’re out!
Even if there is going to be some sort of an American Legion baseball season sometime later this year, and reports are circling the bases that at least a facsimile of such is in the planning phase, Mooresville is assured of not only being benched but also sitting outside the fair/foul lines looking in for the first time in nearly 50 years.
Citing factors of both the physical and emotional in nature, Mooresville’s Gresham-Baker American Legion Post 66 — one of the longest standing and more established of its kind in the state — has made the delicate decision to not pursue the opportunity to house a baseball program this year. That being the case, it will mark the first time since 1972 — when the franchise was first rebuilt following an idle period — that the Moors will not be featured prominently out on the diamond.
It’s more than the presence of the coronavirus pandemic that has put in jeopardy the playing of any American Legion activity whatsoever and also forced the national organization to cancel all of its postseason competition that has forced Post 66 out of the dugout.
A program that at its area peak accounted for as many as two Legion teams at the premier Senior Division level, a fact that may have actually weakened the product, as well as served as the home of a state championship crown-capturing entry at the growing Junior Division level will be totally silent from the field of play.
Post 66 administrators cited a number of concerns for stepping off the base paths. Finances may well top the list. Tallying together the required fees regarding registration, insurance, uniforms, game-day expenses and the cost of securing a place to play reached well into the thousands of dollars alone. Most recently, much unlike the first 30-plus years of the program’s presence beginning in those early 1970’s, there is also the fee involved for paying for the coaching staff.
While the interest among the participants has never really been a problem, the dedication and long-term desire in place of those in charge of the product has proven to be a concern. Confidence has never wavered whatsoever regarding the ones who have filled the role of the Moors’ manager and accompanying staff. Post 66 has put some of the area’s best baseball minds in the driver’s seat. However, turnover at the position that was once so solid for generations has also created some inconsistency as far as on-field results are concerned.
Adding insult to the situation, the reports being thrown around centered on some sort of Legion action taking place is being generated primarily on the part of the same roster of programs that has included the Moors. Members of the state’s Area III have formed a new organization being called NC3 American Legion Baseball that is taking aim at conducting some competition later this summer. In the past, the cast would include Post 66. Not so, however, this time around
All is not written in stone in the program’s loss column. The hope is still very much alive that perhaps some single or even a collection of interested sponsorships could develop to assist with the cost of putting a team back on the field. It is also the wish that baseball-wise individuals will be willing to step up the plate to accept the duties associated with coaching responsibilities.
Providing a baseball program is only one of the many community-related services handled out of the G-B Post 66 headquarters. Its glaring absence, however, will be among the ones that will be missed the most.