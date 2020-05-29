Push ‘em back, push ‘em back, push ‘em way back.
Borrowing the message being provided by one of its sanctioning sports’ most memorable cheerleading chants, the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s Board of Directors has unanimously decided to extend the dead period during which its member schools can resume the conducting of regularly-scheduled workouts.
After earlier this month determining that June 1 was the date on which the designated dead period put into place due to the coronavirus pandemic would come to a close, it was revealed during a Zoom video conference with the media that the adjusted date on which practice could possible return is now set for June 15.
The NCHSAA, acting accordingly, initially suspended all of its sports statewide on March 14. That decision immediately brought to a close the early phase of the high school spring sports season schedule while also left hanging in the balance the conducting of the girls and boys state championship winter season basketball contests that were on tap to take place at that time.
The NCHSAA later completely cancelled all remaining sports schedules for the 2019-20 season in an announcement that took place on April 24. That also resulted in the naming of all the teams still in contention for the classification crowns in basketball as co-champions for the first-time ever in NCHSAA history.
As it now stands, no scheduled sports-related activity at the state’s high school level can take place prior to the new date.
In keeping its collective fingers crossed that such athletic affairs can begin by then, the NCHSAA is continuing to encourage all of its member institution’s sports departments to prepare accordingly. That includes the purchasing of such items as hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, masks, gloves, hand-washing stations, water stations, entrance and exit signs for facilities and materials making social distancing areas.
The hope remains that the upcoming fall prep sports season that traditionally rates as one of the busiest of the three separate segments of the state’s high school athletic year can still get underway on its Aug. 1 starting date. However, should that not be the case, the NCHSAA is also somewhat prepared to make necessary amends.
The possibility of shortening the seasons and limiting the number of participants that qualify for postseason play remain part of the organization’s potential list of adjustments.
The NCHSAA also revealed that it remains uneasy over the option of additionally pushing back the start of the state’s winter season much beyond its already scheduled beginning due to the threat of additionally financially hurting member schools perhaps already affected by the potentially shortened fall season.