Navigating the unknown continues to be a concern for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.
As a result, more information regarding the potential re-opening of the state’s athletic activities are expected to be revealed by the end of this week.
The NCHSAA released an official statement earlier this week to let such intentions be known.
The release is as follows:
“As stated by the governor, we have been in communication with the Department of Health and Human Services concerning next steps for a return to athletic activities across the state. Since we have not yet had an opportunity to discuss the guidelines mentioned by the Governor and Dr. Cohen with a broader audience in our membership, we will spend the next several days discussing options, opportunities and best practices for resuming activity with our board of directors and sports medicine advisory committee, in addition to other stakeholder groups such as principals, athletic director, coaches groups, etc. These conversations will help us determine a more specific and detailed path forward.
“Access instructions will be emailed to the NCHSAA Media e-mail listing later this weekend. Commissioner Que Tucker will be available at that time to answer questions and provide an update on NCHSAA plans based on the DHHS guidelines.”
According to a previous email dispatched by the governing NCHSAA to more than 400 of its member schools, the NCHSAA revealed that its present prevention of athletic-based events that has been in place since early March may be lifted by June 1.
Should that be the case, it would then free up the state’s high school programs to conduct offseason schedules.
The date, however, is by no means set in stone.
“If the governor does not lift his mandate relative to what we can do starting June 1,’’ said Que Tucker, the commissioner of the NCHSAA via the social media contact, “then nothing happens.”
Tucker stressed that all government demands will continue to take precedent over any other planned resumption of sports-related activities.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCHSAA suspended all sanctioned events that included the finalizing of the winter sports season’s high school girls and boys basketball state championship contests as well as all remaining spring sports contests. Last month, the decision was then made by the organization to cancel the remaining schedule completely after the state made the decision to keep all public schools closed the rest of the school year.
The NCHSAA wanted to at least have a return date in mind should events be allowed to take place. The action will then allow the conducting of on-campus conditioning for all fall sports, some basketball workout sessions and team camps as well as football drills.
All action by the NCHSAA is dependent upon the decision being made at the state’s highest government level.