The learning curve for Mooresville High School’s new varsity head boys basketball coach is looking more like a straight line.
While no doubt considered a major upgrade due to the fact it’s his first-ever career head coaching assignment at the high school varsity level, the move is also a lateral one for Armard Moore.
After spending all of his previous experience at the junior varsity level, Moore has been confirmed as the first new Blue Devils courtside presence since the 2006-07 season after making the move from in a rival fellow same-conference opponent’s court camp.
“I am so excited to be coming to Mooresville,’’ said Moore. “The community feel was something that really attracted me to the position in the first place. I’m ready to get my head coaching career underway, and I can think of no better place to get started than with the Blue Devils.”
Moore takes over the reins formerly held by longtime Mooresville coach Mike Micklow after grooming his coaching game as a JV-level coach at North Mecklenburg High School. While at his alma mater North Meck, he had served as the head junior varsity girls and boys basketball coach since 2012.
As a result, Moore is somewhat familiar with his new surroundings.
Mooresville and North Mecklenburg are members of the I-Meck Conference roster. As a result, editions of the programs face off against each other a minimum of two times during the course of each basketball regular season. It’s also possible, as has been the case on several occasions in the past, that Mooresville and North Meck also meet in I-Meck postseason tournament play as well.
During his time at North Meck, Moore was part of boys program in particular that dominated play resulting in the capturing of numerous regular-season and postseason tournament I-Meck titles. Only this past winter season, the Vikings again won the league’s two titles and were poised to also make another attempt to win the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A class boys title.
After advancing to the title tilt following the snaring of the NCHSAA Western Regional crown earlier this year, only the stoppage of play caused by the coronavirus pandemic prevented North Meck from completing its quest. Still, the Vikes were deemed official state co-champions during what wound up being Moore’s final campaign associated with the program.
Moore previously played basketball at North Mecklenburg before attending Livingstone College and graduating from Winston-Salem State University in 2013. He has received all of his prior head coaching experience at junior varsity level while also filling an assistant coaching position on the North Meck boys varsity-level staff.
Moore inherits a Blue Devils program that will be experiencing a change at the top of the coaching chain for the first time since 2007.
Mooresville posted a 4-21 record a year ago that also included a winless mark in the I-Meck ranks. The Devils are riding a rough stretch of three consecutive losing records since rejoining the league’s ranks following their last break-even ledger with a 14-14 record managed in their final year of participation within the at-the-time, combination 4A/3A North Piedmont Conference.
Moore has yet to meet face-to-face with any of his prospective players. The Devils lose only a pair of players due to graduation off last year’s roster, seeming to set the stage for an ample supply of eligible returning talent present on first-year coach Moore’s inaugural team.
Staying active in the game, Moore also coaches boys travel team basketball in the Pro Skills Amateur Athletic Union organization based out of the Charlotte area.