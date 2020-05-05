Don’t disconnect that bullpen phone just yet.
Delay packing up those official American Legion baseballs thanks to a newly-formed organization with somewhat immediate local connections seeking to conduct some sort of season after all.
Officials with the inaugural NC3 American Legion Baseball League that consists of a number of surrounding programs in the state’s Area III that also formerly featured all past Mooresville area-based programs are determined to engage in competition this year.
While the national parent AL organization has already cancelled all of its scheduled regional and annual World Series championships due to coronavirus pandemic, NC3 has generated enough interest from many potential participants to continue planning for play.
The NC3 ALBL is a partnership between teams in order to allow all prospective players in the particular age group to return to the diamond as health-related conditions allow. The league is still in the developing phase.
Positive feedback, however, has shown that interest abounds for games to take place. While it was announced earlier this month that Mooresville will not be able to field a program this year even if action is to take place, other members of the state’s Area III — one of four such divisions of American Legion baseball in place across the state — have voiced a desire to be a part of the process.
Representatives from the Area III’s Southern Division roster, which teams from Mooresville helped comprise in the past, that includes Rowan County, Mocksville-Davie, Concord, Kannapolis and Stanly County are among the ones staying tuned to the information highway. Other programs representing Randolph County, Greensboro, Lexington-Davidson and High Point are also in the mix as well.
Outside organizations connected with Fuquay, Wayne County, Shelby, Cherryville and even Virginia’s Martinsville are additionally among the ones also showing some initial interest.
As for Mooresville’s potential participation, it was revealed late last month that local based Gresham-Baker Post 66 will not be fielding an American Legion entry at any level this season. The organization cited concerns over finances and an uncertainty within the team’s on-field leadership as primary reasons for shelving the program that has been in place for nearly 50 years.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association recently confirmed that none of its scheduled spring sports schedules will take place the remainder of the current school year. That being the case, it’s possible that, should the NC3 circuit indeed become a reality, it could well conduct the only baseball-related state championship in North Carolina to take place this year.
There is still much remaining on the table.
Team representatives are scheduled to convene May 15 in order to determine whether they can expect to begin place June 1 based on the state’s health guidelines and social distancing restrictions that may continue to still be employed.
NC3 ALBL has several back-up plans also in place. League play could also get underway June 15 as well as late as July 1 in order to still be able to conduct both regular-season and postseason play.