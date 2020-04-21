The price is right.
Courtesy of the National Federation of High School officials, a number of courses that are usually available for a fee are now being offered free as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The COVID-19 bringing a complete closure to athletics that includes the high school ranks has enabled the NFHS to provide additional avenues in order to help keep its officials adequately informed. As a result, the organization’s Learning Center is offering a host of online courses at no cost to officials until July 1.
The NFHS is seeking to turn a time of adversity into an opportunity to enabled officials to sharpen skills.
One of the goals of the NFHS is to encourage the development of leadership skills through participation in high school sports and performing arts.
All interested officials of practically all sports are encouraged to visit the NFHS online website to glance at a list of the courses being offered for the limited time at no cost.
For taking the courses, officials will also receive a certificate of completion to add to their list of individual accomplishments.
As it currently stands within the state of North Carolina, high school sports have been suspended until at least May 18. It remains to be known as to whether any spring sports schedules will be able to take place.