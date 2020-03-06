It wound up being quite a solid and strong season-opening start indeed for Lake Norman’s boys lacrosse team.
Facing off against Greensboro Page in the regular-season debut for both teams, the Wildcats gathered in at least one goal from as many as nine different players — with nearly half of them landing multiple markers apiece— and backed the effort with a somewhat stingy display on defense to secure a 16-4 decision.
The timing of the outcome also proved pivotal as well. It came to allow Lake Norman to take the 1-0 start to its season into a major marquee early-season showdown that comes complete with schedule match-ups opposite a pair of foes both ranked among the top-16 in the nation’s high school boys lacrosse poll.
Squaring off against Page’s Pirates, the Wildcats collected a team-best four goals from senior midfielder Drew Elder that was tops among the quartet of victors racking up more than a single scratch each in the opener.
Also for Lake Norman, junior attacker Cole Castillo rang the scoring bell three times for a hat trick while senior classmates and fellow attackers Henry Heredia and Tucker Goodelle each landed a pair of strikes in the assault.
Single net-finding shots apiece were also recorded courtesy of middies Travis Maynard, Andrew Marks, Zac Zipadelli and defensive specialist Antonio Verdi to round out the attack.
On the assist front, the duo of Goodelle and Marks provided a pair of goal-aids each, while the crew consisting of Aiden Fox, Tyler Haines and J.D. Schellenberger all served up single servings apiece.
In goal, senior keeper Ethan Hofert netted 11 saves and was surrounded on that side of the field by fellow defenders Brian Garcia, Traye Gillis, Nick Alberse, Aiden Corrigan and Isaac Kaufman.
Lake Norman is among the teams helping for the field for the annual King of Spring boys lacrosse showcase in Raleigh. Among the teams on tap for the Wildcats to meet includes a Calvert Hall entry currently ranked No. 1 among all prep-level teams as well as a Loyola Blakefield foe owning the No. 16 national rank.