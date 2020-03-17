One set of scales wound up being not nearly enough to handle the abundant weight being distributed by area-based programs on the All-I-Meck Conference wrestling team.
In fact, a total of 14 will be needed to turn the trick.
Between the two, the Lake Norman and Mooresville wrestling teams housed at least one entry apiece in each of the 14 different weight class ranks and were represented multiple times in as many as five weight divisions based on the all-conference announcement made earlier this week.
From second-place finishing Mooresville’s camp, Blue Devils grapplers earning I-Meck attention within their respective weight classes are: Greg Merriman at 106 pounds; Davis Freeze at 113 pounds; Samson Sokolski at 120 pounds; Jake Emmert at 132 pounds; Weston Weddington at 145 pounds; Isaac Shaw at 152 pounds; Luke Goodin at 160 pounds; Dilyn Roudebush at 182 pounds; Ray Watson at 220 pounds; and Austyn Barton at 285 pounds.
Hailing from third-place Lake Norman’s roster, Wildcats securing all-league accolades within respective weight divisions include: Brody Neal at 113 pounds; Kaiden Fisher at 120 pounds; J.T. Richards at 126 pounds; Timmy Kennett at 138 pounds; Ethan Chouinard at 152 pounds; Carson Floyd at 170 pounds; Bradley Wilson at 182 pounds; Thomas Osorio at 195 pounds; Caleb Tate at 220 pounds; and Alex Baker at 285 pounds.
Of the batch, Mooresville’s Shaw and Lake Norman’s Tate each extended their rule by both bringing back to their sites individual title belts at the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class individual state championship competition held in Greensboro in February.
Regular-season champion Hough High swept the top two individual honors. The Huskies’ Richard Treanor was named the I-Meck Wrestler of the Year, while Hough’s Tripp Rogers was deemed on votes cast by his peers as the league’s Coach of the Year.
Official release of the all-conference squad in wrestling was made earlier this week from the office of I-Meck Executive Athletic Secretary Masanori Toguchi Jr.