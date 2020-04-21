SENIOR SPOTLIGHT
Editor’s Note: When the N.C. High School Athletic Association announced that, following the order mandated by N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper that closed public schools through May 15, it would suspend all spring sports until May 18, it served to throw a major roadblock in the path of all high school senior student-athletes preparing for their final prep-level season. Appearing highly likely that all of the state’s spring sports will be cancelled following the initial suspension that took effect March 13, the Mooresville Tribune sports department wishes to shine the spotlight on as many local athletes as possible over the following weeks in order to fully recognize their respective efforts.
Name: Olivia Marshall
School: Mooresville High
Sport: Softball
What was your initial reaction to the suspension of play?
I was on the way back from the beach when I got the news. My heart immediately dropped at the thought that there was a chance we could not play this season. This was our season to win, and it was devastating thinking that it could be taken away.
What have you been doing during this off time?
As much as I dislike the situation we find ourselves in, I am thankful for the time I have gotten to spend with my family. We have enjoyed playing cards games, watching movies, and having intense pool tournaments. Along with that, I squeeze in time for a little softball during the day.
If you were told tomorrow, the season is over, how would this effect you knowing you cannot put on that Mooresville Blue anymore?
This past year has brought me many ups and downs with my recovery from shoulder surgery. There was a chance I was not going to be able to play this softball season. Luckily, I was cleared about a week before the softball season started. With that being said, if I were to hear the news that the season would be over, it would be absolutely devastating. While it would be disappointing not to get the season in, I am extremely thankful that I got the chance to take the field with my Mooresville High School team one last time. I will cherish those moments forever.
What is your fondest sports-related memory?
One of my most memorable sports moments was last softball season’s run for the state championship. (Marshall was a starting outfielder on the Mooresville High softball team that advanced to the finals of the best-of-three-games NCHSAA West Regional series, equivalent to one win away from reaching the 4A class state championship series. It remains as deep a penetration into the playoffs ever for the softball program.) The energy that game brought is unforgettable. The crowd is one thing I’ll never forget in our last home game against South Caldwell. The stadium was packed all the way to the outfield with people watching from their cars. Even though we lost the game, (by a 1-0 score that took two extra innings to decide) it was amazing to see the Mooresville High School stadium filled with fans supporting us. That’s one of my favorite sports moments here.
What are you future plans?
I am continuing my softball and academic career and the University of South Carolina at Upstate. I am hoping to one day find myself working somewhere in the medical field.
What would you like to tell those following in your footsteps?
I would tell those following in my footsteps to appreciate every second they have, not only on the field but in general. You never know what life’s going to deal you.
Do you have any final comments you care to share?
I’d love to thank everyone throughout my high school experience. The coaches, teachers, counselors, and friends I have had are amazing! They, without a doubt, have helped shape me into the person I am today, and I am forever thankful for that. Go Blue!