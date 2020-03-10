Something wound up missing from Lake Norman’s girls soccer team during its most recent appearance in the annual Battle at the Beach.
The Wildcats, among a host of teams from across the state in the weekend-long competition, failed to scratch when suffering back-to-back shutouts to shoulder them with their first setbacks of the still somewhat young season.
Lake Norman, making all of its Battle appearances at the same site, followed up being nudged by a 1-0 count by Heritage with the dropping of a 3-0 decision to event co-host Swansboro.
With the decisions also coming to account for their final outings prior to the beginning of crucial I-Meck Conference play, the Wildcats slipped to the 1-2 mark for the season overall.
Against Heritage in a match held on the Swansboro High School field, Lake Norman allowed what proved to be the game-winning strike in the first half.
The Wildcats surrendered a single goal in the first half and then allowed a pair of tallies in the second to account for the final margin.
A field of 30 teams engaged in bouts held on as many as eight surrounding sites for the duration of the by-invitation attraction.
Lake Norman will be idle throughout this week’s spring break before returning to the pitch when also kicking off I-Meck action later this month.