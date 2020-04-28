Granted, earning the right to get there in the first place was grand.
But also getting out while the getting was still good was also perhaps just as great.
In short, that serves to sum up the recent experience by one local high school senior multi-sport athlete directly involved in the one athletic activity that could well be considered being her specialty.
Mooresville High School product Megan Bornkamp was rewarded for her previous performance in the program by being singled out for selection by the United States of American Women’s National Soccer program to spend time overseas as a member of the organization’s Under -19 edition in an international competition held in Spain.
Bornkamp was selected by U.S. Soccer after representatives personally witnessed her play on a club team in the parent outfit’s Development Academy for several years.
“Basically,’’ said Bornkamp, of the selection process, “the Development Academy has scouts employed by US Soccer to watch teams play. They invited the best players from the games they watch to the USA National Team camps.”
Bornkamp, a product of a process that begins to chart the progress of participants from as young as Under-13 and continues to court prospects all the way into the professional ranks while also recruiting candidates for the full USA Women’s National Team, spent practically her entire junior high school season involved in the camp.
As it turned out, despite the fact that she missed all of her prep-playing participation in as many as three sports, it was worth the reward with her pick to be part of the U-19 team competing in Spain earlier this spring.
Bornkamp, a three-season sports enthusiast who played golf in the fall — earning a second career appearance in the state finals — along with basketball in the winter — where she surfaced as the only member of the school’s basketball program including girls and boys to merit all-conference selection — and soccer in the spring, was also on tap to tack on yet a fourth sport to her full resume this spring.
With her future in soccer secure courtesy of owning a college scholarship in the sport, time spent with the U.S. Soccer entry from late February into early March delayed her debut in the sport of high school softball. Then, the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic that first suspended before cancelling the prep schedule completely ended that opportunity before it actually was able to get underway.
As a member of the U-19 squad, Bornkamp joined forces and feet with many fellow team members that she had played with as well as against over the course of her competitive club-level career.
“I played with girls I played against in the past,” said Bornkamp, who appeared in her third career performance in Europe and second as a member of a National Team, “and will play against in college. Overall, I strongly believe that this group of girls made this trip as memorable and enjoyable as it was.”
On the field, the team scored success on the trip to La Manga by posting a 2-1 overall record to show for the three matches played during a 10-day span. The U.S entry defeated its first foe England by a 3-0 score to start the tour and then followed up that effort with a 2-1 edging of the Netherlands. Only a 2-1 loss at the feet of third and final foe Sweden soured the showing.
“I did not play in the first game,’’ said Bornkamp, “but it was great to watch my teammates show their grit and skills on the field. It was an exciting win for us, as England is our across the pond rival.”
Opposite the Netherlands, Bornkamp was able to play an active role in the proceedings.
“I came in as a center back at halftime,’’ said Bornkamp, “and played the entire second half. They challenged our patience. The second half was difficult as we spent most of it defending. Our team was able to work extremely hard and stayed strong in the back to keep them from scoring.”
Bornkamp wound up being her busiest in the third match, in which the U.S. cornered the early lead only to surrender all the damage caused by Sweden over the course of the second half.
“I earned my first start and played the entire game,’’ said Bornkamp “We ended up losing after we went up a goal early in the first half. They made it difficult for us to play through them and scored two goals in the second half.
“Although losing our last game was disappointing,” she added, “overall we played very well for a group of girls who had never been on the same team before.”
Looming on the horizon almost throughout the appearance was the growing threat of the coronavirus global pandemic. As it turned out, the team was able to dodge the bulk of that concern.
“We did not encounter any issues regarding COVID-19,’’ said Bornkamp. “Before we left, US Soccer emailed us and said they were monitoring the virus both before and during the trip because player and staff safety was their number one priority.
“I personally did not have any concerns regarding the virus while traveling,” said Bornkamp. “It was obvious that others had some concern. I began seeing people wear face masks, wiping down surfaces with sanitary wipes, and using hand sanitizer more often than before. There were also no issues getting back into the U.S. Luckily, we were able to leave about a week, even a few days, before the virus began strongly affecting Spain.”
The experience is expected to add more glitter to Bornkamp’s still-blossoming soccer career. She is already the recipient of a full athletic scholarship from Clemson University. She feels the recent trip will enhance her sills.
“This was one of the most enjoyable experiences of my life,’’ said Bornkamp, who noted that she was also able to squeeze in some sightseeing during the visit. “’Being able to represent my country playing the game I love is always a dream come true. I hope to be lucky enough to play for the full USA Women’s National team one day in worldwide tournaments such as the World Cup and Olympics. I grew up dreaming about playing for Team USA. These opportunities put me a few steps closer, and I am eternally grateful.”