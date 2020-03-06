A quick turnaround was just what Mooresville’s baseball team needed and received.
The Blue Devils got their first-ever season defending its program’s state championship crown underway.
After being held nearly hitless and almost scoreless in a 5-1 defeat dropped to non-conference foe Alexander Central in the regular-season debut for both teams, the Blue Devils put all of their pieces back together again when downing non-league 4A class Davie County, 7-1.
The salvaging of the split over the course of an as-many-day span enabled the Devils, reigning N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A class kingpins, to dig deeper into the busy early-season 1-1 record.
Hosting Alexander Central in a meeting between once longtime same circuit opponents, Mooresville was held to just one hit and managed only a single run in suffering the loss that snapped an overall nine-game winning streak. That streak dated back to the duration of its memorable trek through the state playoffs a year ago.
Junior combination infielder/pitcher Ian Bingham accounted for the home team’s only hit, while senior catcher/infielder Alex Coleman drove in their only run to prevent the shutout.
On the pitching front, junior Nick Merriman — the complete game winner from late last late spring’s state championship game — garnered the starting nod and absorbed the loss. He gathered relief assistance from Parker Manglass, Jake Poris and Matthew Wendell. Collectively, the crew allowed the five runs on nine hits while striking out six.
Quickly putting that opener in the distance, Mooresville went right back to work the following afternoon against fellow 4A class foe Davie County.
In the pitching department, starter and winning hurler Cameron Clonch was accompanied by reliever Manglass in limiting the War Eagles to just the lone run on just two hits. Clonch, who worked the first six stanzas and part of a seventh, accounted for five strikeouts.
Offensively, Clonch clubbed a double among his team high-tying two hits, being joined in that department by Merriman, while Braxdon Russ’ lone base knock accounted for a team-high two runs batted in. The crew of Aiden Picciano, Trevor McHouell, and Calen Lawson all collected on hit each.