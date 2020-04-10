A severe case of cabin fever was not about the get the better of these two moms. As a result, they made sure to make the most of some free outside time earlier this week. On the main fenced-in court at the Mooresville Recreation Department’s Edgemoor Park tennis complex, the twosome of Stacey Hyde (left)and Teresa Jones trade volleys during a workout allowing them some enjoyment during a much-needed break from the coronavirus pandemic. With the net in place between the pair, both mentioned in passing that it made it that much easier to also maintain the minimum six-foot space recommended as part of the social distancing restrictions. While the courts remained available, all other building facilities as well the playground equipment at Edgemoor remain off limits by the MRD.
