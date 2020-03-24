Seeing was believing for these members — players and coaches alike — of the Lake Area Youth Athletic Conference’s combination third/fourth grade-level basketball playing Lakeshore Youth Athletic Association-Rak. Also known as the Thunderbolts, the entry literally netted a last-second shot to secure top team honors within their age/grade level in the LAYAC to emerge as champions. Backed by coaches (from left) Walter Rak and assistant Mike Conway, team participants include (again from left): Danielle Rak, Lindy Dennis, Presley Harkins, Ella Conway, Colbie Harmon, Jocelyn Diaz and Addison DeFina. The Thunderbolts completed their season with a 9-1 overall record.
