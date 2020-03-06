Lake Norman’s baseball team got in the last licks on a long night and made them stick.
The Wildcats busted up a tied game with three runs in the home half of the fifth inning and protected that margin from there in a nearly three-hour-long, 8-5 triumph over East Rowan.
With the win coming on Lake Norman’s regular season debut, it allowed them to head deeper into the first full week of play with a1-0 start.
After tailing twice by as much as two runs the Wildcats first forged a 5-5 tie with two runs in the bottom of the fourth before taking the lead for good with the game’s final three runs in the last of the fifth.
In an extended three-inning-long relief appearance, sophomore Luke Schmolke gathered in the pinching win after coming on in place of senior starter Cameron Arnold. As a tandem, the two allowed the five runs on seven hits while combining forces to nearly equally account for 13 strikeouts between them.
At the plate, Michael Sumner legged out a double among his team high-tying two hits, being joined in that particular area by teammate Harris Dowdy. Carson Arnold accounted for a pair of runs batted in while being tag-teamed along with cohorts Cam Arnold and Konni Durchlag with one base knock each.
Lake Norman headed back into play slated to draw the pre-spring break portion of play to a close when also taking its first road trip to visit Ardrey Kell.