A locally based organization helped play a hand in leading to a milestone marker made on NASCAR’s most competitive professional racing stage.
Mooresville’s Roush Yate Engines emerged as a pivotal player allowing Ford Performance to help restart the premier NASCAR Cup Series season right where it left off upon returning to Victory Lane.
The outfit accounted for its 30th win at the Darlington Raceway following the running of the Real Heroes 400 that represented the first responders and front-line workers in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
With racing resuming following a lengthy hiatus it also marked the 200th career win in his NASCAR Cup career for Roush Racing’s Doug Yates with Ford Performance.
“What an amazing accomplishment,’’ said Yates, president and CEO of the organization that also bears his last name. “Our entire team has been looking forward to the return to racing. To see all the hard work and dedication our teams have put in and to see them win is truly special. We’re proud to be a part of this milestone with Ford Performance.”
For Yates personally, the verdict also hit home.
“These last 30 years have been a blessing,’’ he said. “To achieve this milestone in the Cup Series is surreal. I am so proud of our team at the shops. They put their hearts into building these engines with Ford Performance. I’m proud of the team we have built together over the years.”
The Fords made quite a presence in the first race held in the Cup Series since the season was suspended in March.
In addition to race winner Kevin Harvick driving a Ford that came complete with the leading of a field-best 159 laps, Mooresville-based Team Penske driver Brad Keselowski chimed in second-best with his 80 laps riding point. As a group, the manufacturer collectively led 239 of the event’s 293 laps.
Mooresville’s John Hunter Nemechek, representing local-based Front Row Motorsports, also steered his Ford Mustang to a career all-time best placement of ninth to show for his rookie season in the top-notch series.