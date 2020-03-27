The Mooresville Police Department has closed it lobby to the public beginning Monday. The closure, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, will last until further notice.
If one needs law enforcement assistance, they can utilize the grey phone to the right of the next set of interior doors and be connected to Mooresville Police Department Communications.
If one needs to speak with the Records division to obtain a copy of an accident or incident report, call 704-664-3311 and ask to be transferred to records. If transferred and you must leave a voicemail —speak clearly and leave the following information: first and last name, report number, phone number, email address report can be sent to or physical mailing address report can be mailed to via USPS.
If one needs to pick up property from evidence, call 704-664-3311 and ask to speak with an evidence technician. Property pick-up will be done by appointment only at this time.
As always, if you have an emergency or need emergency assistance, dial 911.
In addition, while the Town of Mooresville expressed its gratitude for the kind gestures of residents and restaurants providing food for the police and fire departments and other front-line employees, in an abundance of caution the departments will no longer accept donations.
Town facilities, including the lobbies of police and fire departments, are currently closed to help limit interactions, for the protection of both our first responders, who may be exposed to COVID-19 on calls, and residents, according to a Facebook post.