On Friday, May 29, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell swore in the five newest deputies to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. From left are Deputy Chasey Caul, Deputy Kendall Duncan, Deputy Anthony Oxendine, Campbell, Deputy Erin Settle, and Deputy Garrett Deal. Duncan, Settle and Deal have been employed by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office since 2018 as detention officers, and were promoted to deputies upon completion of Basic Law Enforcement Training. These three deputies were the first at the Iredell County sheriff’s office to complete Basic Law Enforcement Training while still working as detention officers.Caul graduated from Basic Law Enforcement Training at Wilkes Community College The other deputies graduated from Basic Law Enforcement Training at Mitchell Community College.
Most Popular
-
Iredell County Health Department confirms two cases of coronavirus at local long-term care facility
-
MGSD board approves calendar with start date of Aug. 17
-
Mooresville businesses prepared for, happy about reopening
-
North Carolina reports 23,222 cases as of Sunday; Iredell climbs to 228
-
Iredell County Health Department to offer community coronavirus testing