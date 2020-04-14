Mooresville Town Manager Randy Hemann announced that Tiffany Shelley is the town’s new director of human resources. She has been employed with the Town of Mooresville since January 2019 as the deputy director of human resources.
Shelley has nearly 16 years of human resources experience, with almost 10 of those years being in the public sector.
“We look forward to continuing to work with Tiffany on our efforts of offering excellent support and guidance to staff across the organization,” said Hemann. “While serving as interim HR director during these difficult times, Mrs. Shelley has more than proven she is capable of excelling in this task. She is an asset to this organization, and we are thankful she was interested in stepping into this leadership role.”
Shelley has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in human resources management.