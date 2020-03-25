Johnson, Bobby Ray

Bobby Ray Johnson, 65, of Mooresville, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was born July 21, 1954, in Marion, to the late William and Ruth Phillips Johnson. He was retired from Southern States in Mooresville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Nyoka Yates; brothers, Leonard, Earnest, Ricky, and David Johnson; and granddaughter, Sasha Lynn Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra “Sandy” Bowles Johnson; children, Jeremy Lee Johnson, David Heath Johnson (Angie); and granddaughters, Claira, Ivy, and Victoria Johnson.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 27, at Glenwood Memorial Park. For the ones who are unable to attend the service it will be live streamed on our Facebook page, Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina, 217 E. Tremont Ave., Charlotte, NC 28203.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Johnson family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.