“Tails are waggin, pets are braggin’” notes the front doors of Mooresville’s newest pet groomer, The Dapper Dog Salon.
Located at 119 Landings Drive, The Dapper Dog Salon opened on March 2 in LangTree Lake Norman. The business is the popular community’s first dog-focused destination, boasting 1,700 square feet in the business aimed at prettying up pups in the area.
The salon is owned and operated by Dede Scharf, an Alabama native who has been in the Charlotte area for more than 30 years, with 17 years in Mooresville. A former stay-at-home mom with an educational background in interior design, Scharf adopted her family’s first dog several years ago, which led to a career serving furry companions.
“It just kind of happened,” said Scharf about her grooming career. “I was home with my kids for 20 years. We needed our dog boarded for my son’s graduation and it grew from there.”
For two years, Scharf managed another pet grooming business in the area — a place where she learned the ropes and forged many relationships in the industry. But in 2019, she decided to begin her own business with a salon and storefront dedicated to Lake Norman pets.
Scharf began her business venture in August 2019 and selected a space and worked with vendors. Bringing spa manager Christy Plyler to The Dapper Dog from her previous employer, Scharf said the duo “did a lot of the work ourselves,” including building a drop-off area for pets, painting the shop’s logo on the wall and creating a doggy play area.
“Interior design is a huge part of who I am,” said Scharf. “My touches and my flair came into this. It’s fun, but sophisticated and elegant.”
The LangTree Lake Norman shop displays a colorful palette of blues, reds and greens from wall to wall. The clean look and welcoming environment adds touches of doggy bowties and glasses throughout. The Dapper Dog promises an indoor potty station as well as a commitment to being cage- and kennel-free — an important decision that Scharf says alleviates pet stress and promotes comfort within the grooming atmosphere.
Full, half and basic grooming is available as well as a la carte items such as nail trims, ear cleaning, dematting, teeth brushing and the furminator. Specialty services include nail polish, breath refresh and blueberry facials. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. Cat grooming is not yet available, but coming soon to the shop.
In addition to beautifying pets, Scharf anticipates extending fun activities at The Dapper Dog. She’s already making plans for festivities at Halloween and Christmas.“My vision is to have a second location some day,” said Scharf. But for now, she’s concentrating on her new and first Dapper Dog. “I want to be successful and offer great services. I want to know everyone here by their first name. I hope people poke their head in and say ‘hi.’”