Mooresville’s boys lacrosse team picked the perfect time to get its game in gear.
Doing so to also coincide with the scheduled start of crucial conference competition, the Blue Devils snapped a season-opening losing slide with a 10-6 downing of Mountain Island Charter.
Emerging as a winner for the first time in all home affairs at Coach Joe Popp Stadium site, the Devils collected the verdict to improve to the 1-3 mark for the season overall.
The Blue Devils entered the affair, their first of as many as three on tap to take place during the course of this week’s annual spring break from classes, seeking their first win and accomplished that mission to break the season’s winless start.
They built as much as a 10-3 lead entering the fourth period of play. The output could have been more with the Devils also forcing the Mountain Island Charter goalie to pile up nine saves.
No additional individual information was available.
The decision proved timely as well. It took place on the near eve of Mooresville’s start within its otherwise unnamed Conference 16 schedule.
After engaging in a final non-league match hosting Community School of Davidson and christen C-16 action when hosting Hough High Wednesday night.