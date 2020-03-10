The hits without the misses keep right on coming for Lake Norman’s softball team.
The Wildcats completed an undefeated showing through the non-conference portion of play following a 14-3 zapping of cross-county counterpart West Iredell.
With the decision, Lake Norman owns a 3-0 overall record it will take with it into later this month’s opening phase of pivotal I-Meck Conference competition.
The Wildcats’ Linda Moore also upped her personal pitching standard to match the team’s as she allowed the three runs on six hits.
Offensively, the Wildcats received a home run and a total of four runs batted in from Amy Meister, while teammate Carley Christopher tagged a double among her team-tying two hits — sharing that distinction with Meister — and also accounted for two RBIs. Meister crossed home plate three times while Christopher managed that feat twice.
The Wildcats ramped up their game early with the posting of back-to-back four-run uprisings in the first and second innings. After having the shutout bid foiled in the top of the third, the Wildcats took offense with the producing of a third four-run rally in the last of that same frame.
The matching of the two runs allowed in the top of the fifth by the same number scored by the Wildcats then brought the issue to a close at that point due to a mandatory double-digit run lead mercy rule.
Lake Norman returns to the field to christen the I-Meck segment of its schedule when hosting Hough High later this month.