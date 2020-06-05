In tandem, taking it two at a time.
Mooresville’s Team Penske heads back out on the track this weekend after becoming the first organization to boast of housing multiple multiple-time winners on NASCAR’s top-tier circuit.
That fact surfaced following the efforts fashioned by hometown Penske team talent Brad Keselowski courtesy of the veteran driver’s and former champion’s second first-place finish in a premier Cup Series division race in exactly a week’s time frame.
Keselowski, with a new crew chief in place this season and seeking to secure his services while on the final year of his current contract with Team Penske, continued to prove that being in the right place at the right time can indeed be beneficial.
Keselowski inherited his second win in a week — topping the similar such showing he also scored in late last month’s running of the Coca-Cola 600 held on at the Charlotte Motor Speedway site considered closest to home — when the two then-leaders crashed ahead of him the final frantic lap serving to clear the way to the finish line in the Supermarket Heroes 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
“I felt like I was in Las Vegas,’’ Keselowski said of his most recent win, his second of the season and the 32nd of his NASCAR Cup-level career. “I went from having a bad hand to a full house real quick.”
The eventual triumph dropped squarely the welcome driver’s lap when the two drivers ahead of him raced for the win. Keselowski was running third with just over a lap remaining when opportunity knocked. Contact between the two race leaders resulted in creating an opening that allowed him to circle the short 0.533-mile BMS bullring one final time for the win.
“We were in position and able to strike when it counted,” Keselowski, the 2012 Cup Series champ, said. “I don’t know what caused it, but we were just in position to strike.”
Looking to land a contract extension from Team Penske, Keselowski padded just such a personal resume by becoming the first driver to capture more than one win since the NASCAR Cup season schedule resumed late last month following an extended idle period caused by the world-wide coronavirus pandemic.
In the process, Keselowski also joined teammate Joey Logano in each collecting multiple wins so far this season. Logano earned both of his wins prior to the stoppage in the season’s schedule back in March. They emerge as the only two same-garage drivers to own more than one win apiece so far this season.
“There’s so much going on in the world,’’ said Keselowski. “I am so thankful I get to be a race car driver and do this. I’m so happy for the team. This was a never-give-up effort. That’s what we’re becoming as a team. We kind of got a Christmas presence here in Bristol. We’ll take it.”
By the pure blind luck of the pre-race draw, Keselowski started on the preferred pole position and wound up leading 115 of the 500 turns around the host site. It wasn’t until the final lap, though, when he was able to finally cash in on that starting slot to prevail.
“Things have been going our way,’’ said Keselowski.
He can only hope that continues to be the case.
The premier series now moves to the 1.5-mile Atlanta Motor Speedway for today’s scheduled running of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 and then competes in another mid-week special at the smallest oval on the schedule, Martinsville Speedway Wednesday.