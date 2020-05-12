Sometimes, it seems, wonders do indeed cease. The duo of high school wrestlers Timmy Kennett (left,) hailing from Lake Norman High School, and Isaac Shaw, representing Mooresville High School, provide the proof. The pair of seniors each posted positive enough performances over the course of their seasons to merit a scholarship provided by a strong supporter of the sport. Troutman-based Dry-Tech Commercial Roofing Service has rewarded both grapplers with $2,500 scholarships apiece following their selections via an application process that, in addition to their on-the-mat efforts, included letters of recommendation and the submitting of a personal essay. With each of the wrestlers extending their seasons as far as possible with participation in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A class individual finals, Mooresville’s Shaw earned his 152-pound class’ championship title belt to polish off a perfect senior season while Lake Norman’s Kennett clocked in with a statewide third-place finish in his 138-pound class ranks.
Wrestling wonders rewarded
Larry Sullivan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
Mooresville Graded School District proposes changed schedule for 2020-21 school year
-
Town of Mooresville announces plans for Phase 1 of reopening
-
Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs) April 23-29
-
Beauty and danger - N.C. water falls claims two lives
-
North Carolina reports more than 14,000 coronavirus cases; Iredell County climbs to 147