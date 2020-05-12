Sometimes, it seems, wonders do indeed cease. The duo of high school wrestlers Timmy Kennett (left,) hailing from Lake Norman High School, and Isaac Shaw, representing Mooresville High School, provide the proof. The pair of seniors each posted positive enough performances over the course of their seasons to merit a scholarship provided by a strong supporter of the sport. Troutman-based Dry-Tech Commercial Roofing Service has rewarded both grapplers with $2,500 scholarships apiece following their selections via an application process that, in addition to their on-the-mat efforts, included letters of recommendation and the submitting of a personal essay. With each of the wrestlers extending their seasons as far as possible with participation in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A class individual finals, Mooresville’s Shaw earned his 152-pound class’ championship title belt to polish off a perfect senior season while Lake Norman’s Kennett clocked in with a statewide third-place finish in his 138-pound class ranks.