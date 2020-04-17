Is it just imagination or does it indeed seem these days that the grass is greener on both sides of the fence?
No doubt the result of an additional abundant amount of free time due to the coronavirus pandemic that has put practically all activities on hold, it appears as though the stay-at-home recommendation does not translate into actually staying in home. Yard work seems to be the most readily available outlet for staying somewhat active among the athletically inclined.
For some, the chore feels like a nuisance that must be attended. For others, it provides an opportunity to enhance the view and express some individual tendencies. For at least one, it serves to reflect on a page from the memory book.
It was my last day serving as a summertime intern on the maintenance staff at what is now a defunct mill. As part going-away gift as well as the grand prize for finally finishing first in the previous day’s competition regarding regular cleaning duties, I was handed the keys to the grandest of all the mowing equipment’s grass-cutting machines.
It was a shiny green John Deere riding mower, complete with a 42-inch cutting deck. Being back before the era of the zero-turn models that are in vogue today, it featured a steering wheel with multiple gearing for speed and the on-the-go ability to change cutting heights. So special in the limited fleet, it had its very own personal parking spot secured inside the equipment building.
Until that particular day, my duties concerning landscaping involved push mowing trim, weed eating the hard-to-reach spots and even hand-pulling some stubborn unwanted grass from some areas. I had only admired the riding mower from afar.
Truth be told, during some off-the-clock time, I had secretly sat in the machine’s driver’s seat and pretended I was the one manning the controls. I dreamed of the day that I would actually be allowed to maneuver it for real. Finally, the day came.
I clutched the key received from the supervisor tightly as I walked confidently across the paved parking lot to the personal parking place. I checked the gas supply and oil dipstick before mounting the mower for takeoff. I hesitated a minute before turning the key. The newest addition fired right up.
I made sure the blade was disengaged and started my way back across the lot to start. I noticed an unusual sound but, being unfamiliar with the machine, I paid little attention. I slowly made my way to the place where I was to begin. I wanted to savor every inch. I was met at the spot by the supervisor. He had a strange look on his face.
Without saying a word, he simply shook a finger pointing behind me. As I turned, I stared in disbelief.
The last driver had backed the mower’s rear end over the corner of a 150-pound bag of grass seed. As I drove the mower, a hole was rubbed in the bag leaving a thick trail of the seed in my wake. I never cut a single blade of grass. I spent the rest of my shift sweeping the spilled seed back into buckets in order to save as much of the spilled seed as possible.
These days, I still handle our yard’s push trim and weed-eating duties. My next-door neighbor/father-in-law prohibits me from stepping foot on his zero-turn prized possession. I’m guessing he’s heard of my past escapades.