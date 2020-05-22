Older? You bet.
Wiser? That remains to be determined.
Such is the predicament being confronted these unusual days by former Mooresville resident and current high-ranking professional baseball front office executive Todd Parnell.
Perhaps more fondly remembered during his relatively short time spent living in Mooresville during the late 1990’s and early 2000’s by his catchy “Parney” nickname, the North Carolina native remains in the midst of perhaps his most trying of all his more than 30 years in the busy business of professional sports.
While the passing of the years — he marked that 30th milestone anniversary a year ago — have no doubt increased his educational background, it’s still unknown regarding his wisdom. A case in point can be traced back to his Mooresville roots.
If Parney still does play, and considering his competitive nature that remains a possibility, it’s highly unlikely that he still decides to slide into the bases during participation in recreational-level adult softball.
It was during such a game held in Mooresville when Parney, who at the time was serving as the general manager of the then-named Piedmont Boll Weevils Class-A Minor Baseball League organization from Kannapolis, learned such a lesson the painful way.
Donned in short pants, he nonetheless slid into a base on an attempt to beat a tag. Easily out on the play, the ruling umpire initially hesitated while considering whether to reward the runner for his dedication. After making the out call stick, Parney immediately heard the advice from his smiling teammates.
“Hey Parney,” they kidded. “Don’t you know there is no sliding in softball?”
He no doubt does now, perhaps even still able to show the knee scars from the base running mistake.
He has piled much more knowledge into his honor-filled gamebook since then as well.
Parney’s administrative tenure with the Boll Weevils came complete with many individual recognitions. During his watch, the team — which has since undergone two name changes — established overall season and per-game average attendance records. Parney was saluted for his role in the process by being named the General Manager of the Year by the South Atlantic League in 1999.
It was just the beginning of bigger and better things to come during the course of his career.
Helping bridge the list of personal accomplishments, Parney was most recently selected as the recipient of his current Minor Baseball League Class-AA Eastern League’s Executive of the Year following the past 2019 season. As it now stands, it remains the most recent of his cupboard full of such distinctions that have been presented in his direction.
The Executive of the Year Award marked the third time during his career that Parnell has been so selected. He previously won the same prize during his time spent with another Minor League franchise. Parney has served as the Richmond, Va.-based Flying Squirrels operation since their beginning in 2010 as vice-president and chief operations officer.
The front-office exec’s latest recognition was made official during the annual Baseball Winter Meetings held in California.
A 1988 graduate of Pennsylvania’s Messiah College, where he also played basketball for the NCAA Division III school, it was practically a given considering his background that sports of some sort would wind up playing a pivotal role in Parnell’s career.
After getting started with his first baseball-related job in late 1989, Parnell was appointed as the GM of the Boll Weevils beginning in 1997. He remained at the post until 2001. During that time, the team experienced such success that he was showered with the league’s GM of the Year salute following his second season at the helm.
It was also during his time spent here when Parney was also credited with helping come up with one of his most memorable marketing tools.
Arriving at a time when the organization was still in its infancy, Parnell and his staff came up with an advertising slogan that made headlines across the state. They coined the phrase “Unbollweevible” when it came to helping spread the word of the franchise’s presence. It struck such a chord that even the then future North Carolina governor made reference to the familiar and fan-friendly phrase during a face-to-face meeting with the executive.
A native of Locust in Stanly County, Parnell still fondly recalls his time spent as a Mooresville resident and his job with the Boll Weevils — since renamed first as the Kannapolis Intimidators and now known as the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers — as instrumental to the growth of his entire administrative career.
From here, Parney’s career soared.
From his Mooresville residence, he spent the next seven years as the general manager of the Pennsylvania-based Altoona Curve, winning several more honors along the way. The team set single-game and season club attendance standards serving to earn the franchise the receiving of the Larry MacPhail Promotional Award in 2004. The Curve also was presented with the John H. Johnson President’s Trophy, the highest such honor a team can receive from Minor League Baseball, as well as the Baseball American’s Bog Freitas Award to earmark a 2006 season. The Curve became just the 11th franchise to win all three awards.
Prior to his arrival with the Flying Squirrels, Parney — named the “Baseball America” Minor League Executive of the Year in 2011 — served as the President of the Greenberg Sports Group simultaneously overseeing operations associated with both the Short-A New York/Pen State League’s State College Spikes and the Carolina League’s Myrtle Beach Pelicans minor league organizations.
Presently, Parnell is once again back juggling multiple-tasking responsibilities associated with a pair of Minor League teams. In addition to his commitment to the Flying Squirrels, he is also the president of the Class-AA Montgomery Biscuits that perform as members of the Southern League.
This remains perhaps one of his most difficult times of his entire professional baseball career. Currently, all activities taking place at the game’s minor league level remain on indefinite suspension due to the presence and continued concern of the coronavirus pandemic. It remains unknown as to whether play at that particular phase will be able to take place at all this year.
(Charles Curcio and The Stanly News & Press contributed to this article)